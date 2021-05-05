Frank De Boer backs Ligue 1 ace to shine at Juventus

Holland manager, Frank de Boer, has backed Juventus target, Memphis Depay to deliver if he joins the Bianconeri in the summer.

The Lyon attacker will be a free agent after this season and top European teams have targeted him.

Juve is one of them and the Bianconeri have been the masters of signing top free agents in recent seasons.

They will, however, face competition from the likes of Barcelona and PSG for the signature of Depay.

The former Manchester United man has been fantastic for Lyon since he moved there in 2017.

He now captains them as well and has scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists for them in 38 competitive games this season.

De Boer admits that he doesn’t know where the attacker’s future would be and insists that the rumours surrounding him will not be a distraction ahead of the Euros later this year.

He then backed him to shine for his next club, including Juventus.

“No, I know Memphis well and I know that he has a top mentality,” De Boer told Tuttosport via Football Italia.

“He will not be distracted by the rumours.

“He’s a great centre-forward and is the captain of Lyon.

“I see him do well at any top club, like Juventus, Barcelona, Inter… He will decide, then we will follow him in the team he picks.”