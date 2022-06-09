kostic
Frankfurt director appears to confirm Juventus target is leaving

June 9, 2022 - 9:15 am

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Filip Kostic this summer as the Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director admits they will not stop the Serbian from leaving.

Kostic was in stunning form as the German club won the Europa League, and he is now been touted to continue his career at Juve.

The Bianconeri need new attackers as they seek to win trophies in the next campaign. The last one ended with them winning none, and new signings could change all that.

Frankfurt’s sporting director, Markus Krösche, was speaking on the winger’s future recently, and he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “I spoke to him on the phone last week and I am in contact with his agents. There will be a decision soon. Filip has done amazing things for us. He decides whether to leave, stay or extend beyond 2023. We will not prevent anything in principle, because it is part of our philosophy to sell players when economic conditions are favorable, even if losing players and important people hurts.”

This is a good development, and it is helpful to our bid to add him to our squad before this transfer window closes.

The winger could become the perfect replacement for Alvaro Morata or Paulo Dybala if we cannot find an agreement to bring the former back to Turin.

