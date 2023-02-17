Frankfurt manager discusses why Pellegrini left six months early

The manager of Eintracht Frankfurt, Oliver Glasner, has given his opinion on why Luca Pellegrini left his team in the January transfer window.

The Germans took the Juve defender on loan for the rest of this season, but he cut his spell in the Bundesliga short to return to Lazio last month.

Having worked with the defender at Juve, Maurizio Sarri asked the Biancocelesti to add him to his squad, to which they agreed.

Pellegrini was unsettled in Germany and was keen to make the move back to Serie A, where Sarri waited.

He would now spend the rest of the season in Rome and, hopefully, earn a permanent move to the club.

Speaking on the situation, Glasner said TuttoMercatoWeb:

“There are excellent situations but sometimes they don’t fit together. One side or the other isn’t to blame, but when you get to know each other and you see that it doesn’t work, you have to accept. We said ok, better try to find what you’re looking for”.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini didn’t seem the right fit for Frankfurt and the best solution was for him to return to Serie A.

The defender struggled to adapt to playing in Germany and seemed to be homesick as well.

The next six months will be important in his career as he would have to prove he is good enough and struggled in Germany because he didn’t fit their style.