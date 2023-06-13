Frattesi admits he could leave Sassuolo amidst interest from Juventus

Davide Frattesi, a target for Juventus, has recently discussed his future, acknowledging the possibility of a transfer to another club. However, he emphasises that his representatives are responsible for handling negotiations with interested parties.

The midfielder has established himself as one of the league’s standout performers in his position this season, making Juventus keen on acquiring his services to enhance their squad at the Allianz Stadium.

Aside from Juventus, AS Roma and several other clubs have also expressed interest in Frattesi, recognising his development into a capable player in the league.

While Sassuolo maintains a good relationship with Juventus as a selling club, it does not guarantee that the Bianconeri will be the preferred destination for Frattesi unless they submit the most appealing offer for his signature.

Speaking about his future recently, Frattesi said via Tuttojuve:

“It will be an important summer, important decisions will have to be made. You’re probably right…”

Adding: “It is always a pleasure to be in the midst of these discussions.

“It means that things done in the past have been the right ones, I have to continue working like this and then Carnevali and the others will take care of the rest. I told my agent to call me only in case of important things”.

Juve FC Says

Frattesi has been one of the finest players in Italy for some time and he is a player we can trust to deliver top performances for us.

But we must not be complacent and probably should hurry up in our bid to add him to our squad in this transfer window before someone else wins the race.