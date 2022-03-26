Frattesi and Zaniolo could be two of the next Italian players to wear the Juve shirt

Juventus will continue working on getting more Italian talents into their squad in the summer transfer window.

The Bianconeri have traditionally signed the best Azzurri stars from other clubs when they impress domestically and in European football.

In the last summer transfer window, they added Manuel Locatelli to their group and have been linked with moves for the likes of Gianluca Scamacca in this campaign.

The club is undergoing a rebuild, with Paulo Dybala expected to leave at the end of the season. Giorgio Chiellini could follow him after Italy’s heartbreak at the last World Cup qualifying stage.

It remains unclear who will leave, but Tutto Sport has revealed two players who could move to Turin when the transfer window reopens.

The report says the Bianconeri remain keen on a transfer for AS Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo, and they could sign him in the summer.

He is not the only exciting Italian talent on their radar, with Sassuolo’s Davide Frattesi now one of their transfer targets as well.

Juve FC Says

Italy produces some fine talents, and that is one reason it saddens me that they will not be at the next World Cup in Qatar.

It is heartbreaking that the likes of Ciro Immobile and Jorginho are struggling to take their form at their various clubs onto the international scene.

Zaniolo and Frattesi are the future of Italian football and it would be great to have them on our books.