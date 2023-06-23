Frattesi insists lack of Champions League will not stop him playing for Juventus

Davide Frattesi insists Champions League football is not the most important factor he will consider while moving to a new club, a statement that boosts Juventus’ chance of adding him to their squad.

The midfielder is one of the coveted players in Serie A at the moment and is set to leave Sassuolo for a bigger club.

The Black and Greens are entertaining offers, but Juve faces competition from the two Milan clubs who have qualified for the Champions League while Juve will play in the Conference League.

Frattesi was asked about Juve’s interest and if their lack of Champions League will be an issue. He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“At Juve without the Champions League? I think about it, I would like to play it, but that’s not the first thing: the project matters more. Just as it doesn’t change going to a team ready to win or to rebuild: I would be charged in the same way. At 23, it’s time to take on certain responsibilities”

Juve FC Says

Frattesi knows we are the biggest club in Italy and it does not matter if we are in the Champions League or not.

Not playing in that competition is not something that happens often and we are likely to be back competing there after the next campaign.