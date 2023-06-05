Frattesi’s future depends on Sassuolo getting 40m euros this summer

Davide Frattesi is expected to depart from Sassuolo at the end of the current season, as it appears that the 2022/23 campaign will be his last with the club.

The talented midfielder has garnered interest from Juventus and several other clubs, who are looking to secure his services during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Juventus, in particular, have been long-time admirers of Frattesi and see him as an ideal replacement for the departing Adrien Rabiot.

Sassuolo is open to selling the player, and they are pleased to have multiple clubs vying for his signature.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, Frattesi has attracted interest from various clubs in Italy and England, indicating that Sassuolo may command a substantial transfer fee for his services.

The club has set an asking price of €40 million for the midfielder and is not willing to negotiate or offer any discounts to potential suitors.

Juve FC Says

Frattesi is one of the coveted midfielders in Serie A, so we expect him to be expensive to sign.

40m euros is a lot of money, but Sassuolo will find a club that will pay that much for him if we believe he is too expensive.