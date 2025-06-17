Juventus are actively exploring the transfer market for a new striker, with growing indications that Dusan Vlahović could depart in the coming weeks. The Serbian forward remains part of their squad for the ongoing Club World Cup, but his long-term future in Turin is increasingly in doubt.

While the club continues to hold talks with his representatives about a possible contract extension, the situation is described as complicated. Juventus are believed to be preparing for his exit, particularly if a suitable offer arrives following the tournament.

AC Milan are currently seen as the leading candidates to sign him, which would reunite the forward with former Juventus coach Max Allegri. However, a domestic transfer remains far from ideal for Juventus, who are wary of strengthening a direct rival. For that reason, they would prefer wider interest from other clubs in Europe.

David seen as a realistic successor

With Vlahović potentially on the move, Juventus are shortlisting alternatives. Among the names under consideration, Jonathan David has emerged as the most viable option, according to Calciomercato.

The Canadian international recently left Lille following the expiry of his contract, making him a free agent. This status not only lowers the financial risk but could also accelerate negotiations. David has been in contact with multiple clubs across Europe, but no agreement has been finalised as of yet.

His availability and goalscoring record in Ligue 1 make him an attractive solution. Juventus view him as a forward with the potential to provide a consistent goal return, while also fitting into a long-term squad rebuilding strategy.

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Juventus balancing risk and opportunity

Selling Vlahović to Milan may only be pursued as a last resort, particularly if no international buyer meets Juventus’ valuation. The club’s decision-makers are mindful of the potential consequences of allowing a player of his calibre to remain in Serie A with another top side.

Bringing in David could help mitigate those concerns. His experience in European competition and ability to lead the line independently align well with Juventus’ current needs. A swift agreement would also give the manager a full pre-season to integrate the forward into the squad’s system.

Juventus continue to assess all options, but the likelihood of a change in their forward line this summer appears to be increasing.