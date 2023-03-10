Freiburg coach admits Juventus were the stronger team

Freiburg manager Christian Streich admits Juventus were the better club when his team and the black and whites met in the Europa League last night.

Juve won the game 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Angel di Maria, but the hosts could have scored more.

Freiburg also had a goal disallowed, but overall, Juve was the better side and could have won by a wider margin.

After the game, Streich said via Football Italia:

“Juventus gave everything and were very aggressive on the field. We played against a very strong team, unfortunately our goal was disallowed, but we tried everything to draw level and in doing so ran the risk of conceding a second.

“Juve deserved to win 1-0, but now the second leg is all to play for. We’ll do everything we can to make something special happen.”

Juve FC Says

Juve delivered a solid performance in that game and we should have won by a wider margin.

The result shows we also need to do better with the chances we create, otherwise, we will regret them at the end of the day.

Hopefully, in the reverse fixture, we will be even more clinical and deliver a very high-quality performance.

For now, our focus should be on the next game, knowing very well that we must win as many matches as possible in the league to earn a European spot.