Freiburg coach aims a Super League dig at Juventus

Freiburg coach Christian Streich has aimed a dig at Juventus over their support of the European Super League as both clubs prepare to meet in the Europa League this week.

Juve faces the Germans after eliminating Nantes, but the Bianconeri might not play in European competition in the next few seasons.

This is because they continue to support the Super League and want it to succeed as a competing product to UEFA’s.

However, their attempt is seen as selfish and Streich says they should manage their current situation better before asking for more money.

He says via Calciomercato:

“I grew up with these clubs as a child and everything was incredible, they had great players. But then I see what is happening now, especially for large teams in Spain and Italy, and I realize that romance is over.

“The big clubs that want to found the Super League to make even more money, first of all they should make sure that they manage what they have correctly”.

Juve FC Says

Supporting the Super League has exposed us to different comments from opposing clubs, but that should not stop us from continuing to support the idea.

If we are convinced it is the future of European football, then we must continue to support it and hopefully, it will eventually gain traction.

If that happens, we will certainly become one of its main beneficiaries.