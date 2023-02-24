Freiburg coach insists they have a chance against Juventus

Freiburg manager Christian Streich insists everything is possible in football after his club drew Juventus in the next round of the Europa League.

The Germans are minnows in the fixture and would pull off a massive upset if they eliminate the Bianconeri.

But it is the Europa League, and upsets happen regularly, so Streich is confident they can earn a result against the Bianconeri.

Their gaffer said via Tuttojuve:

“I have seen many games, I know it is a great club but we have a chance. But now I think of Leverkusen. I hope many people come to support us in Turin, it is a difficult game but in football there are also possibilities for small teams. In football everything is possible.”

Juve FC Says

No club must be underestimated in football until after the final whistle. Our performance in France yesterday should be the norm in the season’s remaining games.

Freiburg has worked hard to reach this stage and they certainly are good enough to go to the next round.

It is left to us to decide if we deserve it more and work harder than them when we meet.

For now, we need more league points and should prepare very well for the challenge against Torino at the weekend.