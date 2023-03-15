Christian Streich
Freiburg coach piles the pressure on Juventus again

March 15, 2023 - 5:00 pm

Freiburg manager Christian Streich has again piled the pressure on Juventus ahead of the Bianconeri match against his team in the Europa League tomorrow.

From the first leg, Streich has maintained that Juventus are the favourites and his team are just underdogs trying to cause an upset.

His side lost the reverse in Turin 1-0 and will have the home advantage when the black and whites visit them tomorrow.

Yet, Streich insists everyone expects Juve to reach the next round and if that does not happen, it will be a huge surprise.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“There is no rule of away goals, it will be necessary to know that Allegri also thinks about it. We cannot draw, we must only win: we feel pressure but Juventus who is favoured will also feel it. If it doesn’t pass it would be a big surprise for everyone… We will try to make one or two goals, we will play with courage and conviction, then we will see”.

Juve FC Says

We know we are the bigger club and we know it is important that we make progress in the competition.

Even if Streich does not mention it, we expect our players to deliver a terrific performance when they step on the pitch for that game.

Winning the Europa League is probably the only way we can play in the Champions League next season, so this game is definitely a must-win.

