Freiburg man admits their match against Juventus will be tough

Freiburg midfielder Nicolas Hofler admits their game against Juventus today would be challenging and likens it to a David vs Goliath situation.

The Germans visit Juventus in the Europa League today as they hope to earn a first-leg result against the black and whites as Nantes did in the last round.

Juve is not in good shape after losing their last competitive game against AS Roma, but the Bianconeri will be confident they can get a first-leg win if they play as well as they did in France in the last round.

Hofler knows the task before his team is a huge one but assures that they will come prepared and ready to get the result they need from the game against the Bianconeri.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“Challenging Juve is like a dream. They are used to playing in the Champions League and going there in final. For us it is a huge opportunity to show who we are. David against Goliath? Yes. Juve is bigger and more important than us.

“Even if the odds on paper are slim, we have the chance to win: we’re not afraid and we’re willing to play these two matches. It’s a special challenge, we’ll do everything to bring down Goliath.”

Juve FC Says

We have had great European nights against more rigid oppositions and should win this first leg.

However, the boys must not be complacent because we could pay a huge price for that, considering how that affected us in the first leg of the last round.

After the loss to Roma, the boys should be keen to get back to winning in this match.