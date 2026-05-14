Juventus have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign coveted Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu.

The Bianconeri are in the market for a new goalkeeper to replace Michele Di Gregorio, who has been enduring a challenging campaign.

The 28-year-old has been guilty of conceding avoidable goals, especially during the second half of the season. Therefore, Juventus are currently reflecting on their options on the market.

Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu proposed to Juventus

According to TuttoJuve, Atubolu has been offered to the Bianconeri following his splendid campaign at Freiburg.

The 23-year-old is a German goalkeeper of Nigerian origins. He has been developing his game at his hometown club from a tender age. He became a member of the first team in 2021, and has now cemented himself as a regular starter.

This season, he has made 48 appearances across all competitions, conceding 66 goals and registering 12 clean sheets.

The shot-stopper’s exploits were instrumental in Freiburg’s memorable Europa League campaign. The Bundesliga side is now preparing to lock horns with Aston Villa in the final, which will take place in Istanbul on May 20.

Atubolu’s contract will expire in June 2027, so he could be available at a discount. Nevertheless, Freiburg are hoping to spark a bidding war, with the likes of Bayern Munich and Napoli also interested in his services.

Juventus seeking a more decorated goalkeeper

While the Juventus management could be interested in investing in a young goalkeeper like Atubolu, the source believes that Luciano Spalletti is seeking a more experienced profile.

The 67-year-old has been pushing for a reunion with his old Roma pupil Alisson Becker, who has emerged as the Bianconeri’s top target.

The 33-year-old Brazilian is reportedly enticed by the proposal, but it remains to be seen if Liverpool can be convinced.

In the meantime, Fiorentina’s David De Gea has been pinpointed as the main alternative for Alisson.