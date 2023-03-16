Freiburg sells out their stadium for Juventus Europa League visit

Freiburg fans are not going to miss this unique chance to watch a top club like Juventus in their stadium.

The German side faces the black and whites in the second leg of their Europa League tie tonight.

Having won the first leg in Turin, Juventus is keen to finish the job when they go to the Bundesliga side.

However, the lead is slender and with no away goals anything can happen, which is what most Freiburg fans believe.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the German side has sold out their stadium as their fans prepare to make the environment hostile for the Bianconeri in the game.

Juve FC Says

Against Nantes, we played in a packed stadium, but it still did not affect our performance and we came back victorious.

Most of our players are professionals who have spent time playing for top clubs on the content, so it will be easy for them to do their job in the match and we do not expect them to be intimidated.

Some Freiburg fans did not buy tickets because they expect their club to win, rather, they want to see the superstars of Juve playing, instead of watching them on TV, knowing this chance may never come again.