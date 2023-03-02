Freiburg star names the one Juventus player hard to stop

Juventus will face Freiburg in the next round of the Europa League and a key man for the German side is Vincenzo Grifo.

The attacker knows the game will be challenging for them as underdogs and expects the Bianconeri to make them suffer.

However, there is one player he wishes he could take away from the current Juve side to make their life easier.

As most people will, he chose Angel di Maria after watching the World Cup winner in the games against Nantes.

Grifo said via Il Bianconero:

“Well, after the game against Nantes the answer can only be one: Di Maria. Juve has many very strong players, but he is a world champion, sensational player. It will not be easy to stop it.”

Juve FC Says

Grifo is right to worry about Di Maria, but if his team focus too much on the Argentinian, we will beat them comfortably.

Although Di Maria is in top form, Juve is a complete team of quality players and everyone must be respected.

Max Allegri could even choose to rest the World Cup winner and we will still field a team capable of earning a result when both clubs meet.