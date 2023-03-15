Freiburg star says they will not focus solely on Di Maria

Juventus faces Freiburg in the return leg of their Europa League tie tomorrow and the Germans are preparing to cause an upset.

Juve won the first leg in Turin as expected by most fans and pundits alike, but it was just a 1-0 victory and anything can happen in Germany.

The Bianconeri star man in Europe so far has been Angel di Maria and the Argentinian was rested for the weekend game against Sampdoria.

A lot of focus would be on the World Cup winner, but Freiburg man, Michael Gregoritsch, insists he will not be the only player they focus on.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I will hardly have direct duels with him. He’s exceptional but there are other extraordinary players, let’s remember that without the penalty Juventus would be second. Everyone will need attention, not just him who is a world champion.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been arguably our best player since the start of 2023 and he particularly loves European nights, so we can trust him to do well in this game.

However, it will not be smart for us to rely on the former PSG man in every European game.

This means if teams can stop him from being a menace against them, we will almost have no other way to hurt them.