Freiburg winger looking forward to taking on Juventus and “incredible players”

Freiburg winger Roland Sallai has admitted their match against Juventus today is challenging.

The Bianconeri faces the German side at the Allianz Stadium, hoping to earn a good win in the first leg.

The Bundesliga side has worked hard to remain in Europe and will be no pushovers, but they recognise how hard it would be for them to get a win or draw in this fixture.

Speaking ahead of the game against the black and whites, Sallai said via Il Bianconero:

“We were happy with the draw, we don’t play every day against Juventus. We are excited at the thought of such an important game. It is a great opportunity for us.

“Juve has many incredible players: Di Maria is a phenomenon, I like Vlahovic a lot. I have often faced Kostic and he is very strong. Bonucci is another player of absolute quality. We can’t miss anything”.

Juve FC Says

We want to win the Europa League and we must be in our best form in this game if we want to earn a victory.

The competition is probably the only route to the Champions League next season for us, so we expect the boys to be in top shape when they step on the pitch.

If we underestimate what Freiburg can do, we will pay for it, which happened in the first leg of the match against Nantes in the last round.