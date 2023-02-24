Freiburg winger reacts to drawing Juventus in the Europa League

Freiburg attacker Vincenzo Grifo has reacted to his club drawing Juventus in the round-of-16 of the Europa League.

The Bianconeri are one of the favourites to win the competition and managed to avoid tough opponents like Arsenal as a reward for seeing off Nantes.

They are favourites against Freiburg and the German side’s attacker, Grifo says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus is a fantastic team, it has an incredible story, many great players and a fantastic stadium: you always dream of playing against such opponents. We will go there with much euphoria”.

No one is to be underestimated in European competition and Juve knows this from their last games.

They won in France because they respected Nantes and gave their best shot in the game, which resulted in a win.

Juve FC Says

Freiburg is inferior to us on paper, but they worked hard to reach this stage of the competition and must be respected for that achievement.

We will not win the tie simply because we are the bigger club on paper, so our players must be prepared to do even better than they did last night to earn passage to the next round of the competition.