French agent expects Lyon star to join Juventus – Could De Sciglio play a key role?

On Sunday night, Olympique Marseille will play Olympique Lyon in one of the most awaited fixtures in Ligue 1.

Nonetheless, the Juventus management will probably keep an eye on the big encounter, as it will include two strikers who are particularly liked by Fabio Paratici.

The two men in question are Arak Milik from OM, and Memphis Depay from OL.

The two stars are both being linked with a move to Turin in the next summer.

French agent Yvan Le Mée has spoken with Tuttosport (via Calciomercato), giving his personal view on the topic.

Le Mée feels that Milik is unlikely to move this summer, as Marseille have put a big effort to seal his signature last month – unless they end up facing a certain economical crisis.

On the other hand, Depay is a much more likely option to join the Old Lady.

The agent claims that the Dutchman intends to join his compatriot Ronald Koeaman at Barcelona once his Lyon deal expires.

However, the Catalans have several strikers – at least according to Le Mée – which means that Depay could eventually decide to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin.

Nevertheless, the Frenchman sees an obstacle en route, which is the good relationships between Juve’s board and Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas.

Whilst amicable relationship prove to be fruitful on most occasions, the agent feels that the Old Lady wouldn’t want to jeopardize their raport with the French patron by “stealing” his star player for free.

Therefore, Paratici could offer a gift for the Ligue 1 side in the form of Mattia De Sciglio.

The Italian fullback currently plays with Lyon on loan from Juventus, and the Bianconeri could end up offering his permanent services for free.