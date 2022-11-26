French captain reflects on the performance of Adrien Rabiot against Australia

Hugo Lloris has heaped praise on Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as he takes centre stage as the key man in his position for his country.

Because of injury, France could not take the likes of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante to the World Cup.

Although Rabiot is attending his first World Cup, he is the most experienced among the midfielders they took to the competition.

Rabiot proved his worth in their 4-1 win against Australia in their first group game of the competition. He scored one, assisted the other of their first two goals, and remained a key performer in the fixture.

The midfielder is now an important player for club and country and Lloris hailed him for his performance against Australia.

The goalkeeper said via Football Italia:

“Adrien has this profile. After what he has been doing for a few months with Juventus, this opportunity at the World Cup comes at the right time. He is ready, he proved it against Australia.

“He scored that goal and provided that assist. It shows his involvement and his impact. We also know his talent and his ability to work hard. He competes a lot, he is elegant, always available. He can help our team go far.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is proving to be a key player for his club and country now and it is coming at a key time in his career.

As a Juve fan, it worries us because he could leave at the end of this season as a free agent.

However, it will also be a thing of joy if he performs well and wins the WC for his country.