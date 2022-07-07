Juventus are in luck in their pursuit of Leandro Paredes as PSG opens the door to sell the Argentinian.

The Bianconeri have been chasing his signature for a long time as they look to bolster their squad.

Paul Pogba will join a midfield that seriously underperformed in the last campaign, but the World Cup winner will unlikely be the only player that Juve signs in that position.

Sport Italia, as reported by Calciomercato, claims Paredes has now been named as one of the players that the Ligue 1 side will offload in this transfer window.

This is a major boost for the Bianconeri, and they will now look to get the deal done.

Juve FC Says

Paredes would be a good addition to our squad alongside Pogba, and he should help us get rid of the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Arthur Melo.

We have so many underperforming midfielders in our squad right now, and fresh faces are needed.

Paredes has played in Serie A before, and that could be a boost because it will mean he will not need a lot of time to settle into the competition.

However, we might need to offload the deadwood from our squad before we can add him to the group.