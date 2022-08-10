Manchester United has been given the all-clear to sign Juventus’ midfielder Adrien Rabiot as AS Monaco can no longer move for him.

The Frenchman is on the verge of leaving Juve, and he had two choices of clubs to pick.

Monaco was in the Champions League qualifying stage and wanted to add him to their squad to boost it for the competition’s group stages.

However, they were eliminated from it yesterday by PSV and will now settle for a place in the Europa League.

A report on Football Italia claims that effectively ends their pursuit of the midfielder’s signature, and gives United the go ahead to seal the deal.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one player we need to offload in this transfer window, and it is great that teams are coming forward to sign him.

His time at the club has not been a success, and it makes little sense to still keep him in the group.

The midfielder probably needs a change of environment to thrive, and it would be an impressive piece of business if we sell him for a fee.

He joined us for free and has helped us to win some trophies since he has been at the club.