Nice has an interest in Denis Zakaria, which could see them do a swap deal with Juventus for him.

Juve wants to offload a midfielder before this transfer window closes, and they prefer either Adrien Rabiot or Arthur Melo.

Almost no one wants to sign any of them, and it could force them to cash in on Zakaria.

The Swiss midfielder only joined them in the January transfer window and hasn’t spent a year on the team.

However, Juve could still allow him to leave under the right conditions, and he could be headed to France.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Nice is aware of Juventus’ interest in Amine Gouiri, who just fell out with their manager.

They are willing to allow him to move to Turin, but they would like to have Zakaria in exchange.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria has not had enough time to show us what he can really do, and it would be unfair to offload him so early in his Juve career.

However, the football world is fast, and we have to decide quickly which midfielder must leave.

If we get better offers for Zakaria alone, it is probably best that we allow him to leave so we can also bring in reinforcements.