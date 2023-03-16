French club jumps ahead of Juventus in the race for Grimaldo

Alex Grimaldo is one of the players Juventus is seriously considering adding to their squad.

The left-back wants out of Benfica and is currently running down his contract at the Portuguese club.

They remain hopeful that he will change his mind and renew his deal with them.

However, Grimaldo is entertaining offers and Juve is one of his serious suitors, even though it remains unclear if they have spoken to his entourage already.

The defender has many suitors and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Nice has now jumped in front of the queue of clubs who have an interest in his signature.

The report claims the French side wants to take him to Ligue 1 and are serious contenders to make him one of their players.

Juve FC Says

We will easily beat Nice to sign any player, but Grimaldo will join the club that shows the most interest in his signature.

If we are keen, we must take the first steps and show we are serious before another suitor does.

If we hesitate, he will certainly move to another club. But Alex Sandro has been resurgent in recent weeks and we probably should keep him in the group instead of adding a new man to it.