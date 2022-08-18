Milik
French club now willing to sell Juventus long-term target

August 18, 2022 - 2:00 pm

Arkadiusz Milik has returned to fashion as a transfer option for Juventus this summer.

The Bianconeri has had a connection to the Pole since he was at Napoli.

They have reportedly been close to signing him occasionally, but he now plays for Olympique Marseille in France.

The Frenchmen have enjoyed his talents, and he helped them to secure a return to the Champions League at the end of last season.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they are prepared to offload him this summer.

It says they have been offering him to clubs behind the scenes, and Juve could reignite their interest in him.

The Bianconeri is focused on signing Memphis Depay now, but a move for the Dutchman is uncertain, and Milik could join Juve as a Plan B.

Juve FC Says

Reports have linked us with a move for Milik for a long time, and these links will not go away soon.

However, he doesn’t seem to be a priority target for Max Allegri, and the Juve gaffer likely prefers adding Depay to his squad.

But Milik’s Serie A experience means he could be a better signing, perhaps he could become our new Mario Mandzukic.

3 Comments

    Reply martinn August 18, 2022 at 2:42 pm

    Depay 100% better

    Reply ANDREW FARRUGIA August 18, 2022 at 2:48 pm

    NO. no MILIK. NO.

    DEPAY choice no 1 as he can play central striker, behind DUSAN and wide too…….three roles.

    MURIEL choice no 2. Saem as DEPAY he can play THREE roles……..centre , behind centre and out wide.

    MILIK , ARNAUTOVIC no……….I;d stick with MOISE KEAN. Far better than both together, and younger.

    Reply Mikkel Bostrøm August 18, 2022 at 2:59 pm

    Agree Andrew

