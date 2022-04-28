Kean
French club prepares to sign struggling Juventus striker

April 28, 2022 - 9:45 am

Juventus brought Moise Kean back to the club in the summer after his stunning loan spell at PSG last season.

He has enjoyed arguably the best spell of his career at the Ligue 1 side so far, and he might have a second chance to play for them again.

His return to the Allianz Stadium has not been as good as he and the Bianconeri wanted, and the club is now rethinking their decision.

He still has a season to run on the two-year loan deal Juve secured with Everton, but he might not finish the spell at the Allianz Stadium.

As Juve considers if it would be smart to keep him for another campaign, Tutto Sport via Calciomercato reports that PSG still has an interest in the 22-year-old.

It claims the Ligue 1 champions could make a summer move for him, freeing Juventus from the responsibility of signing him permanently for 28m euros at the end of next season.

Considering that Max Allegri gave Kean his Juventus debut, his return to the club has simply not worked out.

He probably needs a new environment to thrive, and PSG is a familiar territory to him.

Instead of keeping him as a backup to Dusan Vlahovic in Turin, it is probably better to allow him to move to PSG, where he can get his confidence back.

    Reply Tio April 28, 2022 at 10:17 am

    Kean has never been given a chance at Juve!!! I think Kean could do better than Morata if given the chance.

