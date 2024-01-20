Juventus has been closely monitoring Khephren Thuram for several months, with a desire to sign him in the summer. Following the setbacks of losing Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli for the rest of the campaign, there were expectations that Juventus might make a move for Thuram in the current transfer window.

Thuram, the son of former Juventus player Lilian Thuram, could have familial ties that might make Juventus an attractive destination for him. However, due to financial constraints preventing the club from spending money this month, any potential move for Thuram will have to be deferred to the summer.

Despite remaining on Juventus’ shopping list, the reported fee demanded by Nice to release the midfielder is €45 million. This figure poses a significant challenge for Juventus, considering their financial limitations and the competition from other clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool. As a result, Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Juventus is currently deemed out of the running for Thuram’s signature due to the perceived high cost associated with the transfer.

Juve FC Says

Thuram is a fine midfielder, but he is certainly not worth 45m euros, and we can sign a better midfielder for less in the summer.

If he is interested in a move to Turin, he could make Nice lower their asking price to make the move happen.