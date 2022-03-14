French club readies 80m euros to lure Juventus target from Serie A

Sergej Milinkovic Savic has been one of the finest midfielders in Serie A in the last few seasons. The Serbian has been a key player for Lazio, but this could be his last season with them.

Tuttomercatoweb maintains Juve has a long-standing interest in his signature. It could be acted on in the summer, but it is probably too late for them now.

The report claims the midfielder is also being eyed by the French side, PSG. They are one of the richest clubs in the world now and can easily sign him from Serie A.

The report claims they are prepared to pay as much as 80m euros for his signature this summer. The midfielder is also prepared to accept their offer, and he will gladly leave Serie A.

Juve FC Says

Money talks loud in football and PSG has a genuine chance of winning the race for Milinkovic Savic If they offer this reported amount for his signature, then Juve should forget about landing the midfielder.

He will gladly leave the Italian top flight, and he is also guaranteed winning trophies in France.

We cannot outbid them for that figure, and we shouldn’t because he is too expensive for that fee.