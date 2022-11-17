Rick Karsdorp
Transfer News

French clubs join Juventus in the race for Roma man

November 17, 2022 - 7:45 pm

Rick Karsdorp’s future at AS Roma is in doubt after Jose Mourinho accused him of betraying the team recently.

The right-back was also told to find a new home by the Portuguese gaffer and that opened the door for him to move to Juve.

The Bianconeri need new men in his position and he is one of their top targets now that he is in trouble in Rome.

However, Juve is not the only club interested in a move for him and they might miss out on his signature if he wants to leave Serie A.

This is because a report on Calciomercato reveals he is also wanted in France by two top clubs.

It claims Lyon and Marseille want to add the Dutchman to their squad and will push to beat Juve to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Karsdorp has been a fine Serie A player over the last few seasons and has the experience to do well in Turin.

However, Roma might be reluctant to listen to our offer, knowing that selling him to us means strengthening a direct rival.

But this should not stop us from trying if Max Allegri believes he will do a job in Turin.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

jorge

Another Brazilian club joins the race for a Juventus youngster

November 17, 2022
rabiot

Juventus shocked by Rabiot’s contract requests but they want to keep him

November 17, 2022
Allegri Ronaldo

Ronaldo names Allegri as one of the best coaches he has worked with

November 17, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.