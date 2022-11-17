Rick Karsdorp’s future at AS Roma is in doubt after Jose Mourinho accused him of betraying the team recently.

The right-back was also told to find a new home by the Portuguese gaffer and that opened the door for him to move to Juve.

The Bianconeri need new men in his position and he is one of their top targets now that he is in trouble in Rome.

However, Juve is not the only club interested in a move for him and they might miss out on his signature if he wants to leave Serie A.

This is because a report on Calciomercato reveals he is also wanted in France by two top clubs.

It claims Lyon and Marseille want to add the Dutchman to their squad and will push to beat Juve to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Karsdorp has been a fine Serie A player over the last few seasons and has the experience to do well in Turin.

However, Roma might be reluctant to listen to our offer, knowing that selling him to us means strengthening a direct rival.

But this should not stop us from trying if Max Allegri believes he will do a job in Turin.