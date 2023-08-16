AS Monaco has successfully secured the services of Denis Zakaria from Juventus and could potentially beat the Bianconeri to signing another player from Serie A.

Throughout this transfer window, Juventus has predominantly focused on player departures, which in turn has constrained their ability to bring in new signings.

Wilfried Singo, the Torino standout, has been on Juve’s radar for a significant period, with numerous reports suggesting that he could be the next Torino player to make the switch to Juventus.

However, as Juventus postponed their pursuit of Singo, AS Monaco has made strides in their own pursuit of the Ivorian defender. A report from Tuttomercatoweb indicates that Monaco is in advanced negotiations to secure his signature for a fee of 10 million euros.

Given that Singo’s contract with Torino was nearing expiration, Torino has been willing to facilitate his transfer.

Now, Juventus faces the need to swiftly respond and potentially intercept the move if Singo is one of the pivotal players they are aiming to sign during this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Singo has been on our radar for some time and it is a surprise that we have not accelerated our efforts to add him to our squad.

The defender will happily move to Monaco, knowing they have been serious about making him their player.