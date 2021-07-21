French giants increase their asking price for Juventus target

Houssem Aouar remains a Juventus target as they continue to rebuild their squad this summer.

The Bianconeri has targeted a move for the Frenchman since last summer and they have been in a competition with the likes of Arsenal to sign him.

The midfielder is now set to leave Lyon this summer with just two more seasons left on his current deal.

Not selling him now might cost the French club a lot of money next season, considering that he would have just a year left on his contract.

But he remains one of their key players and keeping him might help them remain competitive.

With that in mind, Tuttomercatoweb reports that the French club has decided that he would remain with them if a good offer doesn’t arrive for his signature.

The report interestingly says Lyon has even increased their asking price for his signature.

They had been looking for around 20-25m euros to sell him, but it claims that they have increased it to 30-35m euros.

If no club meets their asking price, they will risk losing him for a smaller fee next summer.

The 23-year-old grew up with the French club and has since made more than 120 league appearances since he broke into their first team.