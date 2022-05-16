French giants offer 2m euros more per season to Juventus target

Juventus and PSG are battling for the signature of Paul Pogba, who will join a new club as a free agent from Manchester United in the summer.

When a player has run down his deal, he would look to join the club that offers him the most money and that shouldn’t be different for Pogba.

The World Cup winner is now in talks with some suitors, most notably Juve and PSG, and a new report has delivered an update on the progress.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri has offered him a contract worth 7m euros per season, padded with bonuses that will rise to 10m euros.

This is more than they offered to Paulo Dybala who will leave the Allianz Stadium as a free agent in the summer, but will it be enough to sign Pogba?

Probably not because the report adds that PSG has made him a much better offer with the French club tabling 12m euros per season to the former Le Havre youth player.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s next club will come down to the team that offers him the most money and Juve is doing its best.

If this report is true, then PSG is currently leading the race and we might just abandon the pursuit because we can hardly offer him that much money to join us.