French giants will battle Juventus for Eredivisie Brazilian star

Juventus remains interested in a move for Ajax’s star, Antony, and they probably need him more if Paulo Dybala leaves the club.

The Brazilian has been in superb form in this campaign both domestically and in Europe and the Bianconeri can benefit from some of that.

Antony is one of the stars of the Dutch league and clubs around Europe are also watching him closely as he impresses for his present employers.

Tuttomercatoweb claims PSG has made him one of their priority transfer targets as they prepare for the departure of Kylian Mbappe.

They will look to get the exciting winger at all costs even though that would mean beating Juventus to his signature.

The Bianconeri have also been targeting young players recently and at 22, Antony perfectly fits their ideal signing.

Competing for top players will require us to spend a lot of money when the transfer window reopens.

When a top side like PSG also wants the same player, it means we may have to spend more to win the race for his signature.

Antony will also have to decide if he wants to join Juve, which has more European prestige or PSG which is struggling to become a top European club but has cash to burn.