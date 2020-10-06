French international snubs Man United with a view to Juve move

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele is reported to have turned down a move to Manchester United this week, but is keen on a switch to Juventus in the near future.

The 23 year-old has been a household name for a few years now, despite his relatively young age, having made a huge-money move to the Camp Nou in 2017.

Dembele has since been the victim of a number of long-term injuries, and he has struggled to build up any kind of form in Spain in order to payback any of his huge fee, and is now said to be surplus to requirements at Barca.

United were believed to be an option for him on Deadline Day, but he supposedly turn down the move despite Ronald Koeman making it clear that he was not a part of his plans, and will now stay in Spain until January at the earliest.

Tot Costa de Catalunya Ràdio program (as reported by AS) claims that he has already spoken with Juve over a future move to the club, and that he wishes to arrive in Turin to join the club in the near future.

The French forward is a huge talent, as proven during his time with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, and while he would be a great boost to our options in attack, he could well struggle to break into our side either.

We this week agreed a deal to sign Federico Chiesa on loan, but with an obligation to buy which I have no doubts will come to fruition. We also have the extremely highly rated Dejan Kulusevski on the other wing, and in a years’ time, I firmly expect both these stars to be key assets to the club, which could well see Ousmane overlooked with other areas less secure.

Would a fit Dembele be too good to turn down for Juve? Is there any doubts over the ability/potential of both Chiesa and Dejan?

