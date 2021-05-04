French Ligue 1 ace firmly part of Juventus’ summer plans

Houssem Aouar is firmly on the minds of Juventus and they plan to move for him this summer.

The Frenchman was one of the players that they targeted before the start of this season, but they couldn’t get a deal over the line.

He has remained in Lyon and has continued to develop his game even further.

Calciomercato says Juventus has an important next few weeks of the campaign where they hope to win the Italian Cup and a place in the next Champions League.

The Bianconeri have been poor in this campaign and the report says there will be thorough changes made at the club.

It would affect both the players and management and one name that will be brought in is Aouar.

The Bianconeri faces serious competition from Arsenal and Real Madrid for his signature and the Gunners were very close to signing him in the summer.

Juve will likely offload some of their current midfield options including the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.

They have also made the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Rodrigo De Paul transfer targets ahead of the summer and it will be interesting to see which of them will move to Turin, eventually.