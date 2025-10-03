Lille has long been recognised as one of Europe’s leading talent factories, consistently producing high-quality footballers who go on to excel at the highest level. The latest name emerging from their system is Ayyoub Bouaddi, an 18-year-old midfielder who is quickly becoming a vital part of their first-team setup.

Despite the presence of more experienced figures in the squad, Bouaddi has forced his way into regular contention, underlining his growing importance to the Ligue 1 side. His composure and ability in midfield have attracted attention from several major European clubs, all of whom are tracking his rapid development closely.

Juventus Monitoring Bouaddi

Among those expressing interest is Juventus, which has increasingly shifted its transfer strategy towards signing and developing younger players. The Turin giants are eager to strengthen their squad with promising talent, and Bouaddi is considered a potential long-term asset. For the player himself, the opportunity to join a historic club such as Juventus would undoubtedly be an attractive prospect, even if some observers believe it may be too early for such a move.

Lille, however, are well aware of the interest their young midfielder is generating. The French side, often regarded as a selling club, has set an asking price to reflect his potential and importance.

Ayyoub Bouaddi (Getty Images)

Price Tag and Transfer Outlook

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Lille are prepared to sanction Bouaddi’s departure for a fee in the region of €30 million. This valuation signals their willingness to cash in should the right offer arrive, but it also underlines the high regard in which the player is held. For Juventus, securing his signature would require making substantial funds available, though such an investment could prove valuable in the long term.

Bouaddi’s future appears bright, and if his current trajectory continues, the current valuation may prove to be the lowest he will ever command in the transfer market. With his rapid development and growing influence at Lille, Europe’s elite will continue to watch him closely, and Juventus may need to act swiftly if they wish to secure his services.