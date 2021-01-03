French outfit finds a replacement for Juventus’ target

Juventus wants to sign Memphis Depay, and the Bianconeri has been handed some encouragement in that regard.

The Dutchman has been in fine form for them since he moved there from Manchester United.

He would be a free agent at the end of this season, and several top European teams are competing with Juve for his signature.

Lyon wants him to finish this season with them as they try to get back into European competition, having missed out on that this season.

L’Equipe via Calciomercato says that Milan and Barcelona want him too, and Lyon has already identified a replacement for him.

The report says that the Frenchmen want to sign Islam Slimani as his replacement.

Slimani has been sidelined at Leicester City this season, but he has been one of Africa’s best exports to Europe.

He also had a fine stint in the French Ligue 1 with AS Monaco last season, and Lyon thinks that he can replace Depay.

The French side will ideally want Depay to finish this season with them, however, it remains unclear if a solid offer this month would force their hands.

Slimani will also be available to join them this month, as he isn’t useful to Leicester City at the moment.