French outfit is considering the return of Juventus man

PSG remains one of the alternative destinations for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as he enters the last few months of his contract with the Bianconeri.

Rabiot left PSG for Juventus in the summer of 2019 and has remained with the Bianconeri since then, but his contract expires at the end of this season.

This puts him in a position of strength to find a new home for himself and Juve is desperate that he chooses to stay.

Rabiot has flirted with a Premier League move and concedes he wants to play in the Champions League next season.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals PSG is now considering the idea of adding him to their squad again.

The Frenchmen did not want him to leave in the summer of 2019 and had no choice after he ran down his contract.

They might add him to their group again when the term finishes, but it remains unclear if the midfielder loves the idea.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been an important member of our squad this season and seems to have hit the peak of his career.

However, it will be interesting to see if the option of moving back to PSG will appeal to him.