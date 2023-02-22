French pundit predicts Juventus front-three against Nantes

Former Juventus midfielder Jocelyn Blanchard expects Max Allegri to maintain the front three of Angel di Maria, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic when Juventus visits Nantes tomorrow.

The Europa League game is a make-or-break fixture for Juve and the Bianconeri will name their best team from the beginning.

Juve has been unable to play the trio in many games this season because one of them is almost always injured, but when they partner with each other, opposing defences struggle.

Blanchard is expecting Allegri to trust them with Juventus’ offensive goals in the game.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Juve has to win at all costs, so I expect it to take the field to try to close the qualification immediately. The trident hurt Nantes in the first leg, so I think Allegri will want to start with them”.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa, Vlahovic and Di Maria are very good players; if they can combine well, we will score many goals.

However, Chiesa remains a doubt for the game and Allegri is not a manager that risks the well-being of his player, so the ex-Fiorentina man might not play.

This could alter how the team plays, but we expect Vlahovic to continue leading the attack regardless of how we setup.