French report claims Barcelona have offered their striker to Juventus

Last week, a possible exchange between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid was the talk of the town. That reported swap would see Antoine Griezmann returning to the Spanish capital, and wantaway midfielder, Saul Niguez, departing in the opposite direction.

But for one reason or another, the two La Liga giants are yet to put the deal over the line, apparently opening up the door for other market opportunities.

According to famous French newspaper, L’Equippe (via ilBianconero), the Catalans are hoping to get rid of their striker as soon as possible, and have proposed an alternative swap deal to Juventus.

This isn’t the first time that Griezmann’s name gets linked with a move to Turin, as he was already mentioned as a possible replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo – if the latter ends up leaving the club this summer.

Nonetheless, the Portuguese’s future seems to be irrelevant this time around. Whilst the report admits that the name of the counterpart in the exchange hasn’t been leaked yet, it’s expected to be none other than Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine is supposed to be a main piece in Max Allegri’s second tenure with the Old Lady, but until he signs a new contract, his future with the club remains in jeopardy.

Whilst Barcelona are in a hurry to sell their French star (as they are working on reducing their wage-bill in order to renew Lionel Messi’s contract), Griezmann’s hefty wages (16 million euros per season) remain a big obstacle.

Therefore, such a swap deal is considered to be a longshot at the moment.