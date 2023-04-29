Following every setback, news reports rush to suggest possible candidates for Turin’s hot seat, even if others still tip Max Allegri to continue at the club’s helm.

According to L’Equipe via Calciomercato, Igor Tudor is a genuine candidate for the role if Juventus decide to part ways with their current manager.

The Croatian first served the Old Lady as a robust defender while at the peak of his playing career. He signed for the Bianconeri in 1998, and he remained on the club’s books until 2007.

In 2020, he made his return to Continassa as an assistant manager for Andrea Pirlo. But he later revealed that he didn’t enjoy his secondary role.

Afterwards, he proved himself to be a competent tactician, guiding Hellas Verona to a memorable ninth-place finish in Serie A last season.

This term, Olympique Marseille are enjoying a solid campaign under his guidance. They currently sit second in Ligue 1, only behind perennial leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

The source claims that Tudor’s agent will be in France to discuss a potential contract renewal with OM. His current deal expires in 2024. But if Juventus knock on the door, the 45-year-old would jump at the opportunity.

Juve FC say

At the moment, discussing potential replacements remains premature as long as Allegri still holds the management’s trust.

But if the hierarchy is willing to change air come summer, then Tudor should be high on the shortlist.