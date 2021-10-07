French report claims Pogba wants to renew Man United contract

On Thursday night, Paul Pogba will be playing on a familiar ground, as France and Belgium lock horns in Turin for the second Semi Final fixture of the UEFA Nations League.

The Frenchman was one of the main stars at the Allianz Stadium during his time at Juventus between 2012 and 2016, and will undoubtedly relish the opportunity to play on the same turf once again.

The Manchester United man revealed his love to the city via an Instagram post, making a host of Bianconeri fans dream of his return.

Since making the move to Old Trafford, the midfielder had several ups and downs in his relationship with the English club, his coaches and the supporters, which always left the door open for a return to Juventus.

Pogba’s contract is set to expire by the end of the season, and he could walk away as a free agent and freely choose his next destination.

Nonetheless, L’Equipe (via JuveNews) claims that the France international is hoping to sign a renewal that would keep him with the Premier League giants.

This would effectively kill off the hopes of his suitors who were hoping to sign him for free next summer, including the Old Lady and Real Madrid.

However, it remains to be seen how much truth there is behind this report, especially with the player’s agent (Mino Raiola) often looking to to push the envelop during lengthy contract negotiations.