French report: Juventus still dreaming of Donnarumma

Since making his grand rise to the scene at the tender age of 16, Gianluigi Donnarumma has almost been an obsession for Juventus.

The young custodian had an unhealthy love-hate affair with Milan and their supporters alike, and an eventual exit felt inevitable.

The summer of 2021 offered the perfect opportunity for the Bianconeri to snatch the services of 23-year-old goalkeeper who saw out his contract with the Rossoneri.

However, the Euro 2020 hero ended up signing for Paris Saint Germain, much to the dismay of the Old Lady’s supporters.

But according to L’Equipe via ilBianconero, Juventus are still hoping of securing a deal for Donnarumma, and could try again come next summer.

As the source explains, the Italian’s performances in the French capital haven’t always convinced. For instance, he came out with mixed bag in the Champions League opener against Juve.

On one hand, he denied Dusan Vlahovic and Arek Milik with fabulous saves, but on the other, he committed a howler that allowed Weston McKennie to head the ball towards the empty net.

The report mentions how Keylor Navas remains on the bench, eager for the opportunity to retain his starting berth.

Juve FC say

As always, a transfer report in September should be taken with a pinch of salt. Even though Donnarumma could end up in Turin at some point in his career, great many things could change between now and the end of the season.

Luckily for Max Allegri, he has a formidable duo between the sticks in Wojciech Szczesny and Mattia Perin, making the goalkeeping department the least of the club’s worries.