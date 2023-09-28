Juventus is actively pursuing the addition of Khephren Thuram to their squad, with a keen interest in securing his services either in the upcoming transfer window or at the end of the current season.

Thuram, the son of former Juventus player Lilian Thuram, has been the subject of discussions between the club and his father regarding the possibility of his transfer in recent weeks.

However, the pivotal negotiations for Juventus will be with the executives of Nice, the Ligue 1 club where Thuram currently plays. Nice appears open to the idea of allowing him to depart, provided they receive a reasonable transfer fee for his signature.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Nice has set a valuation of at least 50 million euros for the player, indicating that this is the figure they would ideally like to receive for the transfer. Juventus is expected to commence negotiations from this starting point in their efforts to secure the player’s services.

Juve FC Says

Thuram would be a good midfielder for us to add to our squad and his age (22) means we will be signing a top player that will offer us value now and for the next few years.

However, 50m euros is too much for him and we will likely struggle to meet that amount, especially as we have other players on our shopping list who can offer the same or better value.