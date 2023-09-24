Nice is open to selling Khephren Thuram to Juventus, but they are demanding a substantial fee for the midfielder’s transfer.

Nice is aware that several top clubs are interested in Thuram, including Liverpool, who had reportedly considered a move for him in the summer. However, Liverpool has since explored other options, leaving Juventus with a clear path to pursue Thuram without competition from the Reds.

Nevertheless, acquiring Thuram will likely come at a significant cost. According to a report from Tuttojuve, Nice has already set their price for the young midfielder’s signature. Thuram is regarded as one of the top young talents in France, and Juventus has engaged in discussions with his father, Lilian Thuram, who is a former player of the club and is genuinely interested in the move.

The report indicates that Nice is demanding a fee of 40 million euros to release the youngster. While this sum may be seen as substantial by Juventus, it appears that Nice is firm in its stance and unwilling to reconsider the asking price.

Juve FC Says

Thuram has developed well in the last few terms and the 22-year-old can get even better playing for us.

However, that fee is probably too much for us to pay for a player who is just at the start of his career.