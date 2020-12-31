French team joins Juventus in race to sign Serie A ace with a fresh idea

RMC via Calciomercato says that Marseille has become interested in Juventus target, Arkadiusz Milik.

The Poland striker has been a target of the Bianconeri since the last transfer window, but they were priced out of a move for him by Napoli.

He hasn’t played any games for them this season, as he wouldn’t sign a new contract.

Next month offers him the chance to escape and get some football before the season ends.

Several teams including Tottenham have been linked with a move for him, but Marseille is hoping to steal a march on the rest of his suitors next month.

The French side wants to take him on loan for the rest of the season, but that would be for him to extend his contract with Napoli so that in the summer he can find a new team and they will earn some money from his sale.

Marseille simply wants to give him the chance to play some football before this season ends and protect his value for Napoli.

This proposal is a tricky one, and it doesn’t look like one that Juventus should fear.

This is because Milik will unlikely sign any new agreement with Napoli, and they will want someone to sign him outright instead of a loan deal.