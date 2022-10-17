Fresh injury blow for Juventus after Bremer test results come in

Juventus has been handed a fresh injury blow as Gleison Bremer is now set for a spell on the sidelines.

The Brazilian was subbed off in the 51st minute of Juventus’ 1-0 win against Torino at the weekend and the club hoped he didn’t suffer a serious injury.

He went for tests at the J Medical Centre today to confirm the severity of the problem and the results are in.

A report on Football Italia reveals the defender will now miss the next 20 days with a low-grade injury to the femoral biceps of his left thigh.

This is the latest in a long list of injuries Juve players have suffered this season and the club will hope there is no need to extend his time on the sideline.

Bremer has been a key player for the Bianconeri since he joined them in the summer and this injury is a major setback.

Juve FC Says

The defender is building a good partnership with Leonardo Bonucci and he is arguably the second-best centre-back in the squad at the moment.

We need him for much of the season because the likes of Daniele Rugani and Federico Gatti have rarely played, an indication the manager does not find them good enough.