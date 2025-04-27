In recent days, sources in the Italian press claimed Cristiano Giuntoli could depart at the end of the season due to a contract stipulation.

The 53-year-old managed to free himself from his Napoli contract to join the Bianconeri in July 2023. Nevertheless, his relatively late arrival meant that Giovanni Manna and Co. had already laid plans for the summer transfer campaign (albeit tepid ones).

Therefore, Giuntoli’s real start in Turin was in the summer of 2024, when he orchestrated a major summer revamp that witnessed the arrival of nine first-team players and the departure of a host of stars.

Moreover, the Firenze native was equally active in January, making four signings as he tried to tend to the squad’s wounds.

Nevertheless, the club is undergoing an abysmal campaign, putting the Football Director’s work into question.

Hence, a recent report suggested that Juventus are considering an early divorce with Giuntoli. Italian journalist Marcello Chirico claimed that the contract between the two parties includes a clause that allows either one to unilaterally terminate it once we enter the third year.

But according to TuttoJuve, such a stipulation does not exist in the agreement between the club and the director.

Moreover, the source insists that the hierarchy still has unwavering faith in Giuntoli’s work, despite the disappointing campaign.

Thus, the former Carpi and Napoli official is still expected to remain as the head of the club’s sporting department, but the big question remains who will be leading the team from the dugout next season.

Igor Tudor was brought in to replace Thiago Motta last month, but his contract is only valid until the end of the season.

The Croatian will attempt to win the management’s favour by securing a Champions League spot for next season, and also delivering a solid Club World Cup campaign, but many observers believe Antonio Conte is the favourite for the role.