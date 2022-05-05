Fresh update emerges on Juventus search for Dybala’s replacement

Juventus continues working on landing a new attacker in response to the expected departure of Paulo Dybala at the end of this season.

The Argentinian has been at the Allianz Stadium for the last seven years, but the club has cut ties with him, and they will now look to the future.

Reports have linked several attackers with a move to the Allianz Stadium in this campaign ahead of the next transfer window.

Two names stand out, and a new update has been released on their possible move to the club when the transfer window reopens.

Calciomercato claims the Bianconeri’s choice to replace the former Palermo man is Nicolo Zaniolo of AS Roma.

However, there is also an interest in Sassuolo’s Giacomo Raspadori. The report says it is not a case of Juventus choosing at least one of them.

Instead, they will sign Zaniolo to replace Dybala, while a move for Raspadori depends on if they can offload Moise Kean.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo and Raspadori are exciting Italian players, and they are having a great season at their respective clubs.

Both players could do a job at Juve if we add them to our squad. However, are they prepared to take the step?

Juve is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and players require a certain type of mentality to succeed at the Allianz Stadium.

Hopefully, these players have it, and they will be good buys if they join the club.